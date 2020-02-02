Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $116.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

