Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $131.68 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

