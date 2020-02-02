Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 201 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

NVO stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

