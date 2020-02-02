Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $131.35 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

