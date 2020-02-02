Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.40 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

