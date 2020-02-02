iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $19,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $184.64 and a 12-month high of $223.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

