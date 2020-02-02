Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $590,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

