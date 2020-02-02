AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 640.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.62.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

