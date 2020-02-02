Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Fortive by 47.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Fortive by 33.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 328,567 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $16,146,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Fortive by 1,050.5% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 210,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth approximately $13,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

