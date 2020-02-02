Conning Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $113.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

