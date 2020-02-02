VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) Trading Down 2.3%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CEY) fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26.

