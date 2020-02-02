IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,434,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $271.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.74 and a 52-week high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.14.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

