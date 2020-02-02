American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

