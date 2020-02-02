Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

