Conning Inc. Has $333,000 Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 97.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ball by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

