Conning Inc. Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Copart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Copart by 11.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

