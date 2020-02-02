Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intuit by 13.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 67,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $280.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.75. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.67 and a 1-year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

