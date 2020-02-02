iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.74, approximately 103,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,246,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Bought by Conning Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Bought by Conning Inc.
Fortive Corp Shares Sold by Conning Inc.
Fortive Corp Shares Sold by Conning Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report