iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:AAXJ) dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.74, approximately 103,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,246,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34.

