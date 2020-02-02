First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:CIBR) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.08, approximately 8,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 355,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43.

