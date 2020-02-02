WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.02 and last traded at $48.02, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

