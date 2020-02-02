Conning Inc. Has $269,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

