Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

