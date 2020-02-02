Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB) Stock Price Down 0%

Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf (NYSE:DLNG.PB)’s share price traded down 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.63, 20,873 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Dynagas Lng Partners Srs B Prf Company Profile (NYSE:DLNG.PB)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 30, 2019, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

