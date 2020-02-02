Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,291,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

Shares of ETR opened at $131.52 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

