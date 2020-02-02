Conning Inc. Has $245,000 Stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $53.40 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.