Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $539,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $165.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

