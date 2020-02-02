Conning Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,996. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.