Conning Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $215.49.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $596,486.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

