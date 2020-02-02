Conning Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

