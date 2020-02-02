Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $178.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.78 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

