Conning Inc. Sells 11,221 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

TCP stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.68.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 40.25% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

TCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

