Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) Shares Down 2%

Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF (NYSEARCA:CNCR) shares fell 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.00, 256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.