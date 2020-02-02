Conning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,490,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $191.66 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

