iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) Trading Down 1.9%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWX) were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.21 and last traded at $47.30, approximately 149,242 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,610,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Bought by Conning Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Bought by Conning Inc.
Fortive Corp Shares Sold by Conning Inc.
Fortive Corp Shares Sold by Conning Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report