Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $494,555,000 after purchasing an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.