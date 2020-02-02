Conning Inc. Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $195.69 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

