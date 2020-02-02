Conning Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 73.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ANSS opened at $274.33 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.24 and a twelve month high of $280.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

