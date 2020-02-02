Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Verisign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Verisign by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Verisign by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verisign by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Verisign stock opened at $208.14 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.46 and a twelve month high of $221.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

