Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Down 1.4%

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.40, 1,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,982 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Bought by Conning Inc.
AMETEK, Inc. Shares Bought by Conning Inc.
Fortive Corp Shares Sold by Conning Inc.
Fortive Corp Shares Sold by Conning Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report