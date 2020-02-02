Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.40, 1,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.