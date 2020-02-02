Conning Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion and a PE ratio of 60.78. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

