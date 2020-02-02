Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Align Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Align Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 102.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

