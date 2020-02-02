X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Shares Up 0.4%

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, 21,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.