Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

Shares of CACC opened at $428.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 44.69%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.88, for a total value of $6,913,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,437 shares of company stock worth $64,889,469. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

