Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, 279 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHVYF. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 3.73.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company provides construction and after-sales services for various power generation facilities, including thermal, nuclear, and wind power plants; aircraft products, such as commercial aircraft and aero engines; and space systems, such as a H-IIA rocket, as well as products related to international space station programs.

