First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Down 3.8%

First National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94, approximately 167 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

About First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.