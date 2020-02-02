Cwm LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOL) by 116.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,674,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $456,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

