Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRC stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

