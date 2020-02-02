PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) Shares Down 2%

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.44, 25 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

