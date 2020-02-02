Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

