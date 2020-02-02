Robert W. Baird Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $110.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

