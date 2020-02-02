Robert W. Baird Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $110.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $92.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25.
In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $69,945,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,426,000 after buying an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after buying an additional 182,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
